Willie Mae Glover -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Willie Mae Glover, 73, of 348 LaQuinta Drive, passed away at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital in Columbia.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to CDC and COVID-19 regulations and precautions, the family requests that friends call 803-536-0167 prior to visiting the residence and the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

