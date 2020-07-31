You have permission to edit this article.
Willie Mae Garrett -- Elloree
Willie Mae Garrett -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Ms. Willie Mae Garrett, 71, of 339 Racetrack Road, Elloree, passed away at the

Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Friends may call the funeral home.

