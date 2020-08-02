Willie Mae Garrett -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Ms. Willie Mae Garrett, 71, of 339 Racetrack Road, Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 3rd, at St. Paul AME Church 1787 Old Number Six Hwy, Creston.
Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 2nd, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
Online condolences can be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.
