Willie Mae Dykes -- West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA -- The graveside service for Mrs. Willie Mae Dykes, 87, of West Columbia, and formerly of North, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, in St. Dorcas Baptist Church Cemetery, St. James Road, North.

She passed away Sunday, July 4, at her residence.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence. Please adhere to the guidelines of COVID-19 when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.