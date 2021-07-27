 Skip to main content
Willie Mae Capers -- Elloree
Willie Mae Capers -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Ms. Willie Mae Capers, 82, of 6344 Five Chop Road, Elloree, passed away at her residence on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com

