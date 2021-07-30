 Skip to main content
Willie Mae Capers -- Elloree
Willie Mae Capers -- Elloree

Willie Mae Capers

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Ms. Willie Mae Capers, 82, of 6344 Five Chop Road, Elloree, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Oak Grave Missionary Baptist Church, Santee, with the Rev. Marshall Jackson officiating. COVID-19 protocols, including masks, will be followed.

Drive-though viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

