BAMBERG -- Ms. Willie Mae Broxton, 72, of 89 Cox Avenue, Bamberg, South Carolina, passed on May 17, 2023 at the MUSC Health Orangeburg.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Capernaum Missionary Baptist Church in Denmark, SC. Interment services will follow immediately after the service in the church cemetery.

Viewing for the public will be held on Friday, May 19, between the hours of 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may extend condolences by visiting the residence. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.