Willie Lou Hooker Jackson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Willie Lou Hooker Jackson, 85, of Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Broughton Street, Orangeburg.

Mrs. Jackson was born on Jan. 1, 1935, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late William Fuller Hooker and the late Edith Estelle Herndon Hooker. She was a licensed beautician for many years. She was predeceased by her husband, Horace Adolph Jackson Sr.; brother, Alonzo Leslie Hooker; sisters, Gwelma Hooker Plummer and Mary Francis Neil.

Survivors include her children, Rhonda Karen Garrett of Orangeburg, Michelle Renae Jackson of Orangeburg, Horace Adolph Jackson II (Scarlett) of Williston, Linda McGugan Parris of Orangeburg; grandchildren, Britanny N. Axson (David), Hunter Jackson (Claire), David C. Mills, Ryan A. Jackson, Ashley McCormick (Eric); great-grandchildren, Brayden H. Axson, Ansley, Camden and Sydney McCormick; brothers, Ervin “Buddy” Herndon Hooker and Henry Thomas Hooker; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the residence of Linda Parris, 4773 Edgewood Drive, Orangeburg.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 975 Willington Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

