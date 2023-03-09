COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Willie "Lil Boy" Keller, of 652 Dulaney Bend, Columbia, will be held at 12 noon Friday, March 10, 2023, in the chapel of Williams Funeral Home of Elloree, with Rev. Alphonso Fogle officiating. Burial will follow in the Island Cemetery.

Viewing is scheduled from 3 to 6 PM Thursday, March 9, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving visitors at the residence between 6 and 8 p.m. daily; masks are required for persons visiting the residence and the funeral home. You may also contact his daughters, Paulette Salley at 803-920-3585 or Paula Huggins at 803-312-3148.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.