 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Willie Lee Williams -- Fort Motte
0 comments

Willie Lee Williams -- Fort Motte

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT MOTTE -- Funeral services for Willie Lee Williams, of 686 New Bethany Road in Fort Motte, will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Carson's Funeral Home. Family and friends may call the residence or the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News