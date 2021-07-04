 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Willie Lee Williams -- Fort Motte
0 comments

Willie Lee Williams -- Fort Motte

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT MOTTE -- Willie Lee Williams of 660 New Bethany Road, Fort Motte, died Friday, July 2, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by Carson Funeral Home in St Matthews.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Please adhere to COVID-19 regulations during your times of visitation.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News