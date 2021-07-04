Willie Lee Williams -- Fort Motte

FORT MOTTE -- Willie Lee Williams of 660 New Bethany Road, Fort Motte, died Friday, July 2, at the Regional Medical Center.
Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by Carson Funeral Home in St Matthews.
Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Please adhere to COVID-19 regulations during your times of visitation.
