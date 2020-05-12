Willie Lee ‘Tugar’ Pelzer -- Elloree
Willie Lee ‘Tugar’ Pelzer

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Willie Lee "Tugar" Pelzer, 86, of 107 Ann St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Mt. Zion AME Church, 2879 Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, with the Rev. Roberta Jackson, the pastor, officiating. As we adhere to the COVID-19 precautions, the graveside service will allow for no more than 10 immediate family members.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family requests brief and limited visits by close friends during the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. Friends may also call at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mt. Zion AME Church, 2879 Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, SC 29047.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

