Willie Lee ‘Tugar’ Pelzer -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Willie Lee "Tugar" Pelzer, 86, of 107 Ann St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Mt. Zion AME Church, 2879 Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, with the Rev. Roberta Jackson, the pastor, officiating. As we adhere to the COVID-19 precautions, the graveside service will allow for no more than 10 immediate family members.
Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
The family requests brief and limited visits by close friends during the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. Friends may also call at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mt. Zion AME Church, 2879 Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, SC 29047.
Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.