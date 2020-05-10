Willie Lee Pelzer -- Elloree
ELLOREE -- Miss Willie Lee Pelzer, 86, of 107 Ann St., Elloree, passed away at her residence on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

As we adhere to COVID precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests brief and limited visits by close friends during the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. Friends may also call at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

