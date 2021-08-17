Willie Lee Mack -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mr. Willie Lee Mack, 86, of 81 Goldenrod Lane, Elloree will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Granger Baptist Church, Elloree, with Evangelist Joseph King officiating.
Drive-through viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence; however, you may call the residence at 803-826-6742 or his daughter, Pamalla Elmore, at 803-378-0357.
Friends may also call the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.
