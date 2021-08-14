 Skip to main content
Willie Lee Mack -- Elloree
ELLOREE -- Mr. Willie Lee Mack, 86, of 81 Goldenrod Lane, passed away at his residence on Friday Aug. 13, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence; however, you may call the residence at 803-826-6742 or his daughter, Pamela Elmore, at 803-378-0357.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also contact the funeral home.

