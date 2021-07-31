Willie Lee Haynes Sr. -- Santee

SANTEE -- Willie Lee Haynes Sr., 76, of Santee, transitioned from earth to Heaven on Monday, July 26, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life services on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Grace Funeral Services in Holly Hill. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Grace Chapel from 2 to 6 p.m.
Mr. Haynes leaves behind to cherish his loving memories, his son, Willie Haynes Jr.; two daughters, Pernese and Daisy Williams; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a host of other family members and friends.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to:
Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.