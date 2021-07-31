Willie Lee Haynes Sr. -- Santee

SANTEE -- Willie Lee Haynes Sr., 76, of Santee, transitioned from earth to Heaven on Monday, July 26, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life services on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Grace Funeral Services in Holly Hill. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Grace Chapel from 2 to 6 p.m.