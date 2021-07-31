 Skip to main content
Willie Lee Haynes Sr. -- Santee
SANTEE -- Willie Lee Haynes Sr., 76, of Santee, transitioned from earth to Heaven on Monday, July 26, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life services on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Grace Funeral Services in Holly Hill. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Grace Chapel from 2 to 6 p.m.

Mr. Haynes leaves behind to cherish his loving memories, his son, Willie Haynes Jr.; two daughters, Pernese and Daisy Williams; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a host of other family members and friends.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to:

Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539).

