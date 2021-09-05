Willie Lee Daniels -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Elder Willie Lee Daniels, 83, of 226 Byrnes St., died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at The Methodist Oaks, Orangeburg.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in the Bamberg County Memory Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Carroll Mortuary of Denmark will be in charge of the services.

Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday in the chapel.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.