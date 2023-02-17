ORANGEBURG -- Deaconess Willie L. Milton Miller, 78, of 1763 Till Road, Orangeburg, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Roper Hospice Cottage, Mount Pleasant. She was the wife of Deacon Hercules Miller.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church, 112 Purity St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

A public viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stephens Funeral Home of Walterboro, 843-549-5933. The Rev. Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens, director and owner.

Family and friends may visit the home, or call Stephens Funeral Home.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and facial masks are required during visitation and funeral service.