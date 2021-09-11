Willie Keitt -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Willie Keitt, 63, of 671 Woodbine Drive, will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

He died Sept. 1, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com