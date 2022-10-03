Willie Jennings --Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG --Funeral services for Mr. Willie Jennings, 92, of 3969 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Jones Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Brice Jamison is officiating.

Willie Jennings was born around Jan. 22, 1930, at least that is the date recorded by the midwife, in Orangeburg County to the late William Jennings and Nettie Wannamaker Jennings. He entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg, following an extended illness.

He joined Jones Chapel Baptist Church at an early age and was an active and devoted church member. He was a former gospel choir and usher board member. Following in his father's footsteps, he became a trustee. After becoming a trustee at age of 17, he provided dedicated service for 70 years including 50 years as board chair. Most of the church's current physical facilities were developed under his leadership. Jennings had a vision for Jones Chapel's future growth. The seeds he planted years ago are currently coming to fruition with the most recent expansion project.

From a farm boy to a businessman, Jennings became a successful entrepreneur. After leaving a leadership role with Hygrade Meat Packing Company, he co-founded the Huffman-Jennings Esso franchise. In March of 1974, Carl Huffman and Jennings traveled to Washington, D.C., to advocate for SC Service Station Dealers. After a successful trip influencing the Federal Energy Office, both were featured in The Times and Democrat. Over the years, his business interest evolved. As a sole proprietor, he was the commercial banking customer face in a local print advertisement. In 2004, he created Jennings Mini Mall, and in 2015, he launched JennCo Properties of South Carolina, LLC. In 2016, he was featured in The Times and Democrat for rendering 50 years of service as an Orangeburg businessman.

Jennings was affiliated with several civic and community organizations. He was a member of St. James No. 8. George Argo Royal Arch No 2, Knights of Templar- All Seeing Eye, King Solomon Consistory 33?, and Omar Temple No 119. All of them are affiliated with Williams Grand Lodge. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite Research Society and the Supreme Council of the United States. His community involvement included the Orangeburg NAACP, Old Timers Club, and the Mount Olive Association Corporation Board.

The family will remember him as a singer, avid fisherman, and bar-b-que grill master. Jennings was a hard-working man who always had time to help somebody or share pearls of wisdom. He was a faithful servant of God who believed in His promises. Jennings was an overcomer who defied the odds after a life-changing accident at 75.

Jennings was preceded in death by his parents; younger brother, John; and beloved wife of sixty years, Georgia Ann Shuler Jennings. He leaves to cherish precious memories two sons, Steven Williams Sr. and Barry K. Jennings, both of Orangeburg; one daughter, Vida A. Jennings of Columbia; three grandchildren, Steven Williams Jr. of Cope; Phillip Williams of Columbia and Alexis Cooper of West Columbia; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Nelson Jennings, Elizabeth, New Jersey; one sister, Nettie Jennings Johnson, Orangeburg; his right-hand man, Jerry O. Sims; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.

