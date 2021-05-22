 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Willie Jeffery -- Denmark
0 comments

Willie Jeffery -- Denmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Willie Jeffery

DENMARK -- Willie Jeffery, 73, of 209 Plum Alley, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, in the Honey Ford Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News