Willie Jeffery -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Willie Jeffery, 73, of 209 Plum Alley, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, in the Honey Ford Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.