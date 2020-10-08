 Skip to main content
Willie Jamison Jr. -- Rowesville
Willie Jamison Jr.

ROWESVILLE – A memorial service for Willie Jamison Jr., 78, of 926 Calhoun St., Rowesville, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Mr. Jamison died Sept. 23.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

