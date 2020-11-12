Willie James Washington -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- Graveside services for Willie James Washington, 79, 821 Honeysuckle Road, Harleyville, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Dorchester Cemetery, Infinity Drive, Dorchester.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the visitation and service.