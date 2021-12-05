 Skip to main content
Willie James ‘Spanky’ Hayes Jr. -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE – Graveside services for Mr. Willie James “Spanky” Hayes Jr., 52, will be held at noon Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Blackville Cemetery, Blackville.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

