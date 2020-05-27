× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Willie James Scott

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Mr. Willie James Scott , 80, of 1146 Lakeshore Drive, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, in the Pineville United Methodist Church cemetery, Bowman, with the Rev. Lisa Hawkins officiating. Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

He died May 23, at his residence.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family is receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

