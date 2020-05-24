Willie James Scott -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Willie James Scott, 80, of 1146 Lakeshore Drive, died May 23, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family is receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

