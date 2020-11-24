 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Willie James ‘Punkin’ Johnson -- Maury, N.C.
0 comments

Willie James ‘Punkin’ Johnson -- Maury, N.C.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Willie James ‘Punkin’ Johnson

MAURY, N.C. -- Willie James “Punkin” Johnson, 69, of Exum Lane, formerly of Santee, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden, North Carolina.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News