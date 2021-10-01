Willie James Johnson -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Willie James "Puff" Johnson, 68, of 600 Pine St., died Thursday, Sept. 25, 2021, at tRMC.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Denmark Community Cemetery, Denmark.
The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.
Public viewing will be held at the cemetery prior to the services and at the chapel on Friday from 2 to 7 p.m.
The family will greet friends after the service at the gazebo in Denmark on Main Street.
The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.
