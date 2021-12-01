 Skip to main content
Willie James Hayes Jr. -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Mr. Willie James Hayes Jr., 52, passed Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit the residence, but must wear a mask. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

