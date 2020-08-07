Willie James Gardner -- Bamberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Mr. Willie James Gardner, 67, of 439 North St., Bamberg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are in complete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of Mrs. Emma Green, 539 Glenzell Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

