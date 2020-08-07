You have permission to edit this article.
Willie James Gardner -- Bamberg
BAMBERG -- Mr. Willie James Gardner, 67, of 439 North St., Bamberg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are in complete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of Mrs. Emma Green, 539 Glenzell Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Gardner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

