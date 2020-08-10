You have permission to edit this article.
Willie James Gardner -- Bamberg
Willie James Gardner -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Funeral services for Willie James Gardner , 67, of 439 North St. Bamberg, will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Ephriam D. Stephens officiating.

Burial will follow in the Bull Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Gardner passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Emma Green, 539 Glenzell Road, Orangeburg, or the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

