ORANGEBURG - Willie James Burns Jr., 80, of 1795 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, SC, 29115, died at the residence on April 15, 2023.

Funeral service will be at Glovers Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating Minister Reverend Yvonne Singleton. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive limited guest due to COVID-19.

