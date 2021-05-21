Willie Inabinet -- Bronx, N.Y.

BRONX, N.Y. -- Willie Inabinet, 74, of 745 East 223rd St., Apt. 7, Bronx, and formerly of Rowesville, died May 11, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Peter Bowman Cemetery, Branchville.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

