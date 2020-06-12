Willie Harvey 'Sonny' Brown Jr. -- Ehrhardt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EHRHARDT -- Willie Harvey "Sonny" Brown Jr., 78, of 12818 Broxton Bridge Road, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence.

Private graveside services will be held at noon Friday, June 12, 2020, in the McCune Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Lodge.

Friends may call at the home of the son, James Brown, 578 Capers Road, Walterboro.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions while visiting.

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Brown, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.