Willie Harvey 'Sonny' Brown Jr. -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Willie Harvey "Sonny" Brown Jr., 78, of 12818 Broxton Bridge Road, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence.

Private graveside services will be held at noon Friday, June 12, 2020, in the McCune Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Lodge.

Friends may call at the home of the son, James Brown, 578 Capers Road, Walterboro.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions while visiting.

