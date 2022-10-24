Willie Goodwin Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Willie Goodwin Jr., 60, of 138 Waycross St., Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of Cherry Syders, 320 Willow Road, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com