Willie Glenn -- Orangeburg

Willie Glenn

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Willie Glenn, 70, of 1258 Honeysuckle Drive.

Mr. Glenn passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the funeral home.

The family requests that condolences be expressed via telephone to his wife, Mrs. Samenia Williams Glenn, at 803-937-6255 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and do not visit the residence.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

