EUTAWVILLE -- The funeral for Willie Gilliard, 97, of 601 Wesgar Ave., Eutawville, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Ebenezer Zion AME Church, Holly Hill. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Willie Gilliard died Jan. 14, 2020, at Trident Health System, North Charleston.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the funeral home.

Friends and family may call and visit the residence or call the funeral home.

Service information

Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
9:00AM-8:00PM
Eutawville Community Funeral Home
440 Porcher Ave P.O. Box 176
Eutawville, SC 29048
Jan 19
Funeral Service
Sunday, January 19, 2020
1:30PM
Ebenezer Zion AME Church
5046 State Road
Holly Hill, SC 29059
Jan 19
Interment following funeral service
Sunday, January 19, 2020
12:00AM
Ebenezer Zion AME Church
5046 State Road
Holly Hill, SC 29059
