EUTAWVILLE -- Willie Gilliard, 97, of 601 Wesgar Ave., Eutawville, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Trident Health System in Noth Charleston.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

Friends and family may call and visit the residence, or call at the funeral home.

