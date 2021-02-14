Willie Gene Johnson -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Willie Gene Johnson, 68, of 208 Thrower Lane, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Dantzler Cemetery, Santee, with the Rev. Willie H. Brown officiating. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required for persons attending the services and those visiting the residence.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is accepting brief and limited visits at the residence between the hours of noon and 4 p.m. daily. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences can be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.