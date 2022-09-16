Willie G. ‘Dookie’ Gilmore -- Santee

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Willie G. "Dookie" Gilmore, of 191 Avocado Drive, Santee, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the United Holiness Church of Christ Deliverance Center, 1865 Bass Drive, Santee, with Pastor Raymond Smith officiating.

The casket will be placed in the church at noon. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Mount Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, Santee.

Viewing is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. COVID-19 precautions will be followed during the services and viewing.

Friends may call at the residence between the hours of 2 and 8 p.m. daily; masks will be required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.