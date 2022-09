SANTEE -- Mr. Willie G. "Dookie" Gilmore, 75, of 191 Avocado Drive, Santee, passed away at his residence on Sept. 12, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence between the hours of 2 and 8 p.m. daily; masks will be required. Friends may also call the funeral home.