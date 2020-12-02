 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Willie Frazier -- Summerville
0 comments

Willie Frazier -- Summerville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Willie Frazier

SUMMERVILLE -- Willie Frazier, 50, of Summerville, passed away Nov. 26, 2020, at Riverside Rehabilitation Center.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, and a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, in Sheep Island Community Cemetery, 987 Wildgame Road, Summerville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd.., St. George (843-563-4332).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News