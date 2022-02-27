Willie F. Jones Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Exhorter Willie F. Jones Jr., 73, of 1820 St. Matthews Road, died Feb. 20, 2022, at his residence.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Greater New Hope Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences ma be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.