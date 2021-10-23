Willie Evone Goodwin -- Harker Heights, Texas

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas -- Willie Evone Goodwin, 72, of Harker Heights and formerly of Ehrhardt, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Seton Medical Center, Harker Heights.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, in the Savannah Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Ehrhardt.
The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The family asks that all wear a mask and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.