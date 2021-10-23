Willie Evone Goodwin -- Harker Heights, Texas

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas -- Willie Evone Goodwin, 72, of Harker Heights and formerly of Ehrhardt, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Seton Medical Center, Harker Heights.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, in the Savannah Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Ehrhardt.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

The family asks that all wear a mask and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.