Willie Esau ‘Coolie Boy’ Jamison -- Columbia

Willie Esau ‘Coolie Boy’ Jamison

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Mr. Willie Esau "Coolie Boy" Jamison will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Williams Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Stephen Clinton officiating. Burial will follow in the Brown Chapel AME Church Cemetery.

Viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree, with COVID protocols being followed.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

