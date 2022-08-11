Willie Edward Gibson -- Barnwell

BARNWELL -- Funeral services for Mr. Willie Edward Gibson, 74, of 187 Heathwood St., Barnwell, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Simmons Memorial Chapel of Elko, 10227 US-78, Elko, with interment to follow in the New Jerusalem Baptist Church cemetery, Williston.

Mr. Gibson passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Simmons Memorial Chapel of Elko.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

