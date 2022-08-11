 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Willie Edward Gibson -- Barnwell

  • 0
Willie Edward Gibson

BARNWELL -- Funeral services for Mr. Willie Edward Gibson, 74, of 187 Heathwood St., Barnwell, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Simmons Memorial Chapel of Elko, 10227 US-78, Elko, with interment to follow in the New Jerusalem Baptist Church cemetery, Williston.

Mr. Gibson passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Simmons Memorial Chapel of Elko.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This wearable human-machine interface could be the future of devices

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News