Willie Broxton

BLACKVILLE -- The funeral for Mr. Willie E. Broxton, of 107 Hayne St., will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Church of Christ, Williston.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Mr. Broxton will be placed in the church one hour before the service.

Viewing for the public will be held on Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

