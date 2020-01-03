{{featured_button_text}}

BLACKVILLE -- Willie E. Broxton, 53, of 107 Hayne St., passed away Dec. 31, 2019.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

The family will receive friends at the residence.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

