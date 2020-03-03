Willie Dean Keller -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Willie Dean Keller, 85, went to her heavenly home on March 1, 2020, at Pruitt Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at Avinger Funeral Home Chapel at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with the Rev. Buddy Locke and the Rev. Leon Jones officiating.
Burial will follow in Santee Cemetery.
The family will receive family and friends an hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Keller was born on Dec. 14, 1934, in St. Matthews, a daughter of the late Grover Cleveland and Virginia Barfield Haigler. Mrs. Keller was a seamstress the majority of her life. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Elloree. She loved spending time with her late sisters, Jackie Droze and Betty Hodge.
Mrs. Keller adored her grandchildren and her great-grands. She was a widow of the late George Lowman "Buddy" Keller Jr.
Survivors include a son, George L. Keller III; three daughters, Susan K. (Wayne) Stewart) of Selma, North Carolina, Donna Sweatman of Granite, Oklahoma and Billie K. (Clyde) Smith of Holly Hill; a sister, Myra Ann Alexander of Summerville; eight grandchildren, Courtney, Lance, Matthew, Aaron, Shane, Stephen, Daniel and Ember; and 15 great-grandchildren, Brayden, Tinsley, Grayson, Deckard, Caleb, Jantzen, Emmery, Charli, Grayce, Kailynn, Jaylen, Malachi, Julianna, Felicity and Laynee.
Family and friends may call the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde (Billie) Smith.
Memorials may be made to Pruitt Hospice of Aiken, 30 Physician Dr., Aiken, SC 29801. Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com.
