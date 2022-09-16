Willie Dean Blacks -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Deaconess Willie Dean Blacks, 83, of Orangeburg, passed Sept. 5, 2022. She was the wife of the Late Deacon John Luther Blacks.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Cameron, with the Rev. Barry Fogle officiating. Burial will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at the Al Jenkins Funeral Home, 2396 Russell St., Orangeburg, from 2 to 6 p.m. Masks required.

Ms. Blacks will lie in repose one hour prior to service at the church.

Wille Dean Blacks was born May 24, 1939, in Calhoun County to the late Joe Nathan and Lillie Bell Miller Randolph. Willie Dean, affectionately known as “Boobie,' was a caring and giving person who had a zeal for life and helping others.

Willie was educated in the public schools of Orangeburg County and attended South Carolina State College. At an early age, she joined Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Cameron. As Willie's life progressed, she relocated to Passaic, New Jersey, where she met the love of her life Deacon John Luther Blacks, and united in marriage in 1961. While In New Jersey, Willie began her journey into the career world and knew she needed a place to grow spiritually. She joined Union Baptist Church of Passaic, New Jersey, where she served faithfully in several ministries including the Deaconess Ministry. In 1999, Willie relocated to South Carolina and reconnected with Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Cameron.

Willie Dean is predeceased by her parents, Joe Nathan and Lille Randolph; her husband, Deacon John Luther Blacks; her children, Brian Randolph Blacks and Beverly Regina Blacks Shuler.

She leaves to cherish her memory five grandchildren, Dominique and Jordan Blacks of Los Angeles, California; Joshua, Jaden and Jasmine Shuler of Orangeburg; son-in law, Saul Shuler; daughter-in-law, Yvette Blacks and a host of other relatives and friends.

Following COVID-19 guidelines, the family respectfully requests no visitors at the residence.